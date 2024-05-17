Riverside students participate in trout release

Seventh and eighth-grade students in Becky Lentz’s science classroom at Riverside recently participated in the Trout in the Classroom, which included raising and releasing rainbow trout into the Mad River as part of a national program focused on watershed preservation and conservation. Students learned about the life cycle of trout, what environmental conditions are conducive for trout survival, and how healthy ecosystems are imperative for living organisms, including macroinvertebrates, to thrive and reproduce. Students also learned about and assessed water quality. Students then toured the Freshwater Fish Farm of Ohio, where they were able to learn about commercial trout raising, environmental sustainability, and ecosystems. The Trout in the Classroom part of the project was generously funded through the Logan County Solid Waste District via the Logan County Education Foundation.