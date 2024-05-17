Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, May 20, at noon at the board’s conference room. Items on the agenda includes reports from the superintendent, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director. They will also discuss IDEA Part B Grant funds.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, May 20, at 6 p.m. in the Sidney Middle School auditeria.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. at the school. Reports will be given by the maintenance, bus and custodial department, elementary and high school principals, consideration of the ratification of the classified employee contract for 2024-27 school years; ratification of the technology director salary increases for the 2024-27 school years; accepting the resignation of two staff members; employment of staff members; and approve coaches and supplemental contracts.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, May 20, at 7 p.m. in the media center. The board is expected to approve the five-year forecast, personnel issues and adopt school board policies.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, May 21, at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the Board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

Edison State Board of Trustees

PIQUA — The Board of Trustees of Edison State Community College will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, May 22, at 2 p.m. at the Piqua Campus, room 059.