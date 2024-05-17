Commissioners make unincorporated areas off limits to large wind, solar farms

Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet signs the resolution restricting the development of large scale solar and wind farms during a public hearing on Thursday at Shelby County Fairgrounds. Many area residents expressed their support and gratitude to the commissioners, saying it will protect and preserve farmlands for generations to come. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Shelby County Commissioners held a public hearing at the fairgrounds on Thursday regarding passing a resolution to prevent the development of large scale solar and wind farms within Shelby County limits.

On June 28, 2021, the Ohio General Assembly adopted Senate Bill 52 to amend the process for solar and wind powered facilities that produce over 52 megawatts of power in the state of Ohio. It went into effect in October of that year and is now designated as the Ohio Revised Code Section 303.57.

The development of such large-scale farms has numerous effects on users and nearby property owners. Because of this, the county commissioners decided to adopt a resolution designating all unincorporated areas of the county as restricted areas to such projects under Ohio Code Section 303.58.

All 14 townships in Shelby County are in agreement with this plan and have strongly expressed opposition to such large-scale solar and wind farms.

The commissioners also drafted a map showing where the restricted areas will be located within Shelby County. The resolution won’t take effect for 30 days under Ohio Revised Code Section 303.59.

Residents from all over Shelby County, including Franklin and Perry townships, were present, in addition to some residents from Allen County. Many spoke and expressed their support and gratitude to the commissioners for protecting and preserving farmlands for generations to come.