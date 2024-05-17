DAYTON – Donors who support the regional blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period by donating at the Solvita Dayton Center will get a free Kings Island ticket or a $15 e-gift card.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate through Sunday, May 26 or Tuesday, May 28, through Saturday, June 1, at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. can choose between one free Kings Island e-ticket (while supplies last) or a $15 e-gift card.

All registered donors also receive the Solvita “From One to Many” T-shirt and are automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Paycor Stadium.

The Memorial Day holiday period is a disruptive time for blood collection. There are no mobile blood drives scheduled Friday, May 24, or Friday, May 31. The Solvita Dayton Center will operate under special hours Sunday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. but Solvita will be closed Monday, May 27, for Memorial Day.

The holiday weekend launches the summer travel season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.