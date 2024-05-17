Fort Loramie student dies in Darke County ATV crash

Bruns

A Fort Loramie student died after an ATV crash late Thursday night in Darke County.

Damian Bruns, 18, of Versailles, died as a result of injuries sustained after a crash occurred in a field in the 7100 block of Goubeaux Road, northwest of Versailles.

Bruns was a student at Fort Loramie and was a standout athlete. He was set to graduate during the school’s commencement ceremony, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

At approximately 11:24 p.m., Darke County deputies along with North Star Fire, Ansonia Rescue, and CareFlight were dispatched to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Polaris Razor driven by Bruns lost control and rolled several times while traveling in a field.

Bruns was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger, Carly Graves, 18, of Bradford, was treated at the scene. Graves was transported to Wayne HealthCare Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither Bruns nor Graves were wearing safety belts or helmets at the time of the accident.

This accident is still being investigated by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral arrangements for Bruns are pending with Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

SOFTBALL GAME POSTPONED

Fort Loramie’s district final softball game scheduled for 5 p.m. on Friday in Versailles against Covington has been postponed to 1 p.m. on Saturday.