Honda CEO discusses company’s progress

TOKYO — Honda Global President and CEO Toshihiro Mibe reviewed the company’s progress on the direction of electrification initatives and investment strategy during the annual business meeting Thursday, May 16.

Mibe shared that Honda has not changed its belief that EVs are the most effective solution in the area of small mobility products such as motorcycles and automobiles, and Honda’s electrification target to make EVs and FCEVs represent 100% of its global vehicle sales by 2040 remains unchanged. Honda must look ahead to the period of EV popularization and build a strong EV brand and a strong EV business foundation from a medium- to long-term perspective.

Structural reform of procurement and production operations:

• Through the establishment of a vertically-integrated EV value chain with a central focus on batteries, as of 2030, Honda will reduce the cost of the battery to be procured in North America by more than 20% compared to the cost of current batteries.

• Honda will establish a competitive business structure with an aim to reduce overall production cost by approximately 35%. Honda already has a positive outlook to secure enough batteries for the planned production of approximately 2 million EVs per year.

EV lineup strategy:

• For the Honda 0 Series, a global EV series which will be the flagship series of Honda EVs, a total of seven models will be launched globally by 2030 including various models ranging from small to large size. As a part of electrification with the use of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP), Honda will introduce a micro-mobility product which will be equipped with 4 MPPs in Japan before the end of FY2026, enhancing the applications of MPPs.

Financial strategy:

• Honda is planning to invest approximately 10 trillion yen in resources over the 10-year period through 2030, when the period of full-fledged popularization of EVs is expected to start. Honda will pursue both bold investments for future growth and shareholder returns.

Mibe’s formal remarks included:

Honda approach to electrification and initiatives toward achieving its targets:

The environment surrounding automobile electrification is undergoing dramatic changes, and in some regions, the sense of a slowdown in EV market growth is gaining attention. There are various approaches toward Honda’s 2050 goal of carbon neutrality. For example, to achieve “zero environmental impact” in powering large mobility products such as aircraft and large watercraft, the use of SAF*1 and e-fuel is being viewed as a high potential solution, from the perspective of range.

On the other hand, Honda has not changed its belief that EVs are the most effective solution in the area of small mobility products such as motorcycles and automobiles. Looking at the trend from a longer-term perspective, Honda is confident that the EV shift will continue to proceed steadily. Without getting too caught up in the current changes in the situation, Honda must look ahead to the period of EV popularization, which will begin in the second half of the 2020s and build a strong EV brand and a strong EV business from a medium- to long-term perspective.

As of 2030, Honda plans to make EVs and FCEVs represent 40% of its global auto sales, and to produce more than 2 million units of EVs. Working toward this future, Honda will steadily pursue the following three initiatives, while making investment decisions at the right timing:

• Introduction of attractive EVs only Honda can offer

• Establishment of a comprehensive EV value chain with a central focus on batteries

• Advancement of EV production technologies and facilities

Through these initiatives, Honda is aiming to achieve a return on sales (ROS) of 5% for its EV business as of 2030 to further increase its profit margin to make its BEV business self-sustaining.

Introduction of attractive EVs only Honda can offer

The Honda 0 Series, which will play a key role in the Honda EV strategy, will be a completely new EV series Honda will create from “zero” with a new EV development approach of “Thin, Light, and Wise.” In January of this year, at CES, two concept models were unveiled, namely Saloon and Space-Hub. As for Saloon, which will become a flagship model of the series, Honda is planning for the market launch of a model very similar to this concept model, in 2026.

“Thin”

Honda will strive to offer value to our customers with “space” that excels in both driving performance and comfort, embodying Honda’s long-cherished M/M (Man Maximum, Machine Minimum) concept in the EV era.

With the adoption of a new dedicated platform for mid- to large-size EVs and a further advanced power unit, a package featuring unprecedented styling with a low vehicle height and a short overhang will be realized.

With the adoption of a newly-developed compact e-Axle and the world’s top-class ultra-thin battery pack, the motor room and floor will be made thin. Moreover, both the low vehicle height styling and a spacious and comfortable interior space will be achieved through the application of technologies Honda has amassed through our long history of car making. This includes optimization of the parts layout, reduction of the number of parts, as well as adoption of Honda’s original collision control technology, and the adoption of body frames that combine excellent design and performance.

Furthermore, the cabin will be designed to realize more comfort and more fun of driving, featuring an intuitive user interface and exhilarating visibility.

“Light”

For its new EV series models, Honda will pursue sporty driving that leads to the “joy of driving,” which has been a commitment in Honda’s car making.

In addition to lighter body frames, the new EV series models will adopt an all-new power unit, which was made lighter and thinner by applying Honda’s original technologies amassed through the development of F1 machines and HEV models. This will enable Honda to reduce the overall vehicle weight by approximately 100kg (220 pounds) compared to initial Honda EVs.

Heavy components such as the battery and power unit will be placed low and in the center of the vehicle body to realize a low center of gravity, resulting in stable vehicle behavior and a nimble and sporty driving performance.

As a technology to realize vehicle control at the will of the driver, a further advancement was achieved for the motion management system developed based on posture control technology that Honda has amassed through the development of its original robotics technologies.

By combining the highly efficient power unit and excellent aerodynamic technology Honda has amassed through motorsports activities, the new EV series models will achieve both a sporty driving experience unique to Honda and the world’s top class electricity efficiency performance. With that, Honda will strive to realize sufficient range of more than 300 miles (480 km)*2 for each of the Honda 0 Series models.

“Wise”

Equipped with an original vehicle OS, Honda 0 Series models will offer a digital UX optimized for each individual customer, in conjunction with the advancement of connected technologies. Vehicle functions will be continuously updated with OTA (over-the-air) updates, which will further advance our EVs as attractive products only Honda can offer.

Honda will independently develop the underlying E&E architecture, the vehicle OS which is the upper layer of the overall architecture, as well as various applications that will be on the vehicle OS. Honda will apply original customization to the SoC (system-on-chip) semiconductors which will be installed in Honda 0 Series models. For example, such customized SoC will feature AI, which is essential for the advancement of automation and intelligence, yet helps lower power consumption.

The EV models Honda will introduce in the second half of the 2020s will continuously advance in a way that they will possess intelligence to be more attentive to the preferences and needs of each individual customer.

The Honda 0 Series models which will be introduced in the second half of the 2020s will adopt a centralized architecture, which will consolidate multiple ECUs which are serving individual functions to control the vehicle’s systems, to a core ECU and serve as a single “brain” for the entire vehicle. This will align each and every function and make it possible to speedily offer new and inspiring experiences never before possible. With that, Honda EV models will continuously advance in a way that they will possess intelligence to be more attentive to the preferences and needs of each individual customer.

To secure high competitiveness from a long-term perspective, Honda will strive to build value chains in stages with a central focus on batteries, which are core components of EVs and determine the competitiveness of EVs.