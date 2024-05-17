COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named 276 students to its 2024 spring semester dean’s list.

Local students named to the dean’s list are Caleb Maurer, of Fort Loramie, and Nikane Ambos, of Botkins.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 1,262 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 42 majors and nine graduate degree programs.