Out of the past: May 17

125 Years ago

May 17, 1899

The Clinton township schools held their fifth annual picnic and commencement yesterday at the fairgrounds. There was a good crowd in attendance and an interesting program given by members of the different schools. There were two graduates, Bertha Wells and Roy Fry. The annual address was given by Dr. E.S. Cox.

——-

The eighth annual picnic and seventh annual commencement of the Franklin township schools was held in the Fogt grove, south of Anna, today. The following are graduates: Jennie Beemer, Asa Fogt, Frank DeWeese, Lulu Herbert, John Forrar, Bertha P. Allen, and Albert Bertsch.

——-

Gen. Benjamin LeFevre arrived home from Washington, D.C. last evening. He will spend several days visiting Shelby county.

——-

Frank Hale has for sale pure spring water ice cut from Tawawa lake.

100 Years ago

May 17, 1924

At a meeting of the Men’s Booster Club at Ohio Wesleyan University, James Lytle, of Sidney, was elected to membership.

——-

The “Piqua Daily Call” reports that the friends of L.M. Studevant, of this city, are urging him to enter the race for the Democratic nomination to Congress.

75 Years ago

May 17, 1949

Eight registered nurses of the community fulfilled the pledge of their profession by coming to the rescue of a harassed Wilson Memorial hospital staff and its appeal for help a few days ago, J.V. Gallagher, administrator of the institution, said today. Most of the nurses will be able to give some part time help.

——-

Mrs. Orville Eisenhut was named president of the Sidney Soroptimist Club last evening. Mrs. James Gillespie was elected vice president; Mrs. Arthur Sprague, recording secretary; Miss Miriam Harmon, corresponding secretary, and Mrs. Ray Steinle, treasurer.

50 Years ago

May 17, 1974

Winners in the annual Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District fourth grade conservation poster contest are Doug Crusey, Holy Angels School; Kelly Ware, Hardin School; and Lois Meyer, Kettlersville School.

——-

Overcoming vast odds, Sidney High’s Big Three in track-Jerome Tucker, Kris Haines and Todd Willman-won the first District track crown in the school’s history.

——-

Sidney police log: 8:50a.m. Two male streakers were reported by a female employee at the Sears store running in the alley between West Ave. and Ohio Ave., and north of Court St. A small yellow car picked them up.

25 Years ago

May 17, 1999

If Carla Siegel does as well coaching the girls varsity at Fort Loramie as she did as the junior varsity coach, or as a player, everyone will be happy, and the winning tradition at the school will carry on. As expected, Fort Loramie turned over the reigns of its girls basketball program to someone who, as a player, was one of the best in school history.

Siegel, a 1989 Loramie graduate, is No. 5 on the all-time scoring list at the school (914 points) and No. 3 on the all-time rebounding list (595).

——-

Just after midnight, in a theater close, close by, the Wookie wannabes, the Darth fakers and the rainstorm troopers turned out in droves today for the first peek at the “Star Wars” prequel. After all, the Force was here again, fresh “Star Wars’ material for the first time in 16 years. Was “Star Wars: Episode One The Phantom Menace” worth the wait? Botkins resident Jennie Lenhart thinks so. “It was a good atmosphere to see it in, rather than wait,” she said of the 12:01 a.m. showing at Miami Valley Cinema in Piqua. “I thought it was really good.”

