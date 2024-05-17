CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will celebrate the ordination of seven new priests on Saturday.

Men to be ordained are Deacon Jeremy Stubbs: St. Cecilia, Oakley; Deacon Anthony Sanitato: St. Rose, Cincinnati; Deacon Matthew Montag: St. Louis, Owensville; Deacon Benjamin Mersch: Our Lady of Good Hope, Miamisburg; Deacon John Grusenmeyer: Sacred Heart, New Carlisle; Deacon Adam Berning: Sacred Heart, McCartyville; and Deacon Brice Berger: St. Nicholas, Osgood.

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will celebrate the Mass. Within the course of the ordination rite, the archbishop will lay his hands on the men, invoking the authority given by Christ to the apostles to make new priests. The Mass will be live streamed on the Archdiocese of Cincinnati YouTube channel.

The seven new priests will contribute to the growing trend of men being ordained priests over the last decade. The seven men being ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, this year, is in line with the seven men ordained in 2023, 2021, 2016, 2009 and 2022. Since 2014, 60 men have been ordained the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The seven new priests have served as transitional deacons for the last year. Their ministry has included baptizing, assisting at marriages, and preaching at Mass. The men graduated on May 12 of this year from Mount St. Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology, after at least seven years of formation for the priesthood. Parish assignments for the new priests will be announced at the ordination.