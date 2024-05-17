DAYTON —The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter has announced the dates and locations for five local 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The schedule for Walks in the Miami Valley is:

• Darke County, Saturday, Sept. 14, Greenville City Park, 108 Ave. F, Greenville

• Miami County, Saturday, Sept 21, Courthouse Plaza, 215 W. Main St., Troy

• Shelby County, Saturday, Sept. 28, Sidney Courthouse square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney

• Dayton, Saturday, Oct. 19, Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

• Springfield/Urbana, Saurday, Oct., 26, Wittenberg University

Throughout the Miami Valley service area, thousands walk in memory of mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh leading cause of death in the U.S., more than breast and prostate cancers combined.

Miami Valley communities have a variety of reasons why they Walk:

• To support nearly 7 million individuals in the U.S. who are living with Alzheimer’s, and the 236,200 in Ohio;

• To support more than 414,000 unpaid caregivers in Ohio who tirelessly provide care and support;

• To help reach the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease by finding a cure;

• To raise funds that help advance worldwide research that bring new treatment and diagnostics for dementia.

“As the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support,” said Annemarie Barnett, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “Our research efforts are a catalyst and convener that unites the world’s leading researchers to drive scientific progress forward in finding a cure.”

“Every step forward strengthens the Alzheimer’s Association vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Terri McFarland, director of development at the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Every stride forward brings us closer to achieving that goal. Together, we can raise awareness and the needed funds to enhance Alzheimer’s care and support, and advance critical research. Please register to walk with us at one of our 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

Registration for the 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is now open. To register a team, sign up as a team captain or register to walk as an individual, visit alz.org/walkmiamivalley.

There are 236,200 Ohioans 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease according to the Alzheimer’s Association 2024 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures. A total of 414,000 Ohio caregivers provide 624 million hours of unpaid care each year, valued at $11.4 billion.