Eight vie for Miss Carousel crown

Pitts Gutman Metz Flowers Boyer Serr Bajwa Braun

BOTKINS — The 2024 Botkins Carousel pagent contestants have been preparing for the event, which will take place at 7 p.m. on on June 7 at Botkins High School.

Eight contestants and their escorts will again be entertaining the community to kick off the beginning of the Carousel weekend. Each contestant will be judged on entrance and street dress, talents or personality showcases, evening gown, and two questions. The ladies will each represent the club in which they were selected from.

This years contestants will be:

• Delana Pitts, the daughter of Dean and Lisa Pitts. She is representing Varsity B. Her escort is Noah Topp, son of Andrea Kohler and Brent Topp

• Sophia Braun, the daughter of Sam and Stacy Braun. She is representing FCCLA. Her escort is Carson Brown, son of Craig and Sara Brown.

• Jana Metz, the daughter of Andrea and Jeff Metz. She is be representing the FTA. Her escort is Colton Pleiman, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman

• Sophia Bajwa, the daughter of Cathy and Raj Bajwa. She is representing the Foreign Language club. Her escort is Corey Koenig, son of Dereck and Sybil Koenig

• Keegan Flowers, the daughter of Melissa and Josh Aldrich. She is representing the Choir. Her escort is Evan Grieves, son of Jan and Greg Grieves.

• Mya Boyer, the daughter of Jen and Jason Boyer. Mya is representing the FFA. Her escort is Noah Greve, son of Nick and Megan Greve.

• Raegan Serr, the daughter of Jesse and Lucy Serr. She is representing the Band. Her escort is Marcus Altherr, son of Joseph Altherr and Alita Cramer.

• Grace Gutman, the daughter of Audrey and Ryan Gutman. She is representing the Student Council. Her escort is Collin Doseck, son of Jenni and Bob Doseck.

The girls have a variety of entertainment planned from singing, dancing, twirling and comedy skits. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. Adults are $7 and students are $4.