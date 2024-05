MIAMISBURG — A special meeting of the Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District will be held at 1 p.m. on May 24 at Miamisburg Civic Center, 10 N. First St., Miamisburg, Ohio. The purpose of the meeting is to review operational and capital needs of the regional flood protection system, as well as the draft 2023 Annual Report and the pause in the Seventh Readjustment of Appraisal of Benefits.