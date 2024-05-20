National Poppy Day: A day to remember those who gave their lives

INDIANAPOLIS — Begin the Memorial Day weekend by remembering the meaning behind the day, and supporting the needs of veterans, military, and their families. The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day.

A person may wonder: What is National Poppy Day? The tradition of wearing a red poppy began following the deadly battles of World War I. It’s not just a symbolic flower in the United States, but around the world. It all started after red poppies bloomed on the battlefields in France and Belgium. Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., wrote the poem “In Flanders Fields” while serving on the front lines. Moina Michael of Georgia, read the poem and vowed to always wear a red poppy as a sign of remembrance. Michael urged groups to adopt the poppy to honor and support veterans. She was joined in these efforts by others in Europe, Canada, and Australia.

The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s, and the tradition of American Legion Auxiliary members distributing red crepe paper poppies began.

On National Poppy Day (May 24 this year) and throughout Memorial Day weekend, thousands of American Legion Auxiliary members across the country will distribute red poppies in exchange for a donation that supports veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families with medical and financial needs. 100% of the funds raised go directly to help veterans, military, and their families.

Here’s how to take part in National Poppy Day:

• Donate in exchange for a poppy.

• Wear a poppy to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

• Share social media posts from ALA National Headquarters @ALAforVeterans.

• Use hashtags #NationalPoppyDay #AmericanLegionAuxiliary. · Learn more at www.ALAforVeterans.org.

The American Legion Auxiliary, founded in 1919, is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. ALA members assist veterans in hospitals, advocate for veteran issues, support therapeutic creative arts festivals, distribute poppies for remembrance, and much more. In addition to serving the military community, the American Legion Auxiliary hosts ALA Girls Nation and the ALA Girls State programs that teach future leaders about government and civic responsibility. Learn more at www.ALAforVeterans.org and @ALAforVeterans on Instagram and Facebook.