Photos: Botkins hosts 2024 graduation ceremony

Sidney Daily News
-
0

Taylor Fullenkamp stands with her diploma during the 2024 Botkins High School commencement on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins seniors, left to right, Luke Homan, Mark Carducci, Sarah Ivey and Ashley Metz hang out before their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins seniors line up before their graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Ava Egbert poses for pictures as she enters the gym for the 2024 Botkins High School commencement on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins seniors watch as their fellow classmates receive their diplomas on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins senior Melanie Maurer narrates the senior slide show during the 2024 Botkins High School commencement on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

The senior slide show runs during the 2024 Botkins High School commencement on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Angela Homan stands with her diploma during the 2024 Botkins High School commencement on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Botkins seniors attend their 2024 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Peyton Wendel gives a thumbs up at the end of the 2024 Botkins High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

