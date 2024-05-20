Photos: Fort Loramie High School hosts 2024 graduation ceremony

Sidney Daily News
-
0

Fort Loramie’s Rachel Gehret receives her diploma during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Grant Poeppleman, front, laughs during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Members of the Fort Loramie class of 2024 turn their tassels during the Fort Loramie High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Will Holland, center, listens to a speaker during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Levi Gephart speaks during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Hallie Grillot poses with her diploma during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Allison Holland, left, and Ella Boerger take part in the Fort Loramie High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Allison Holland speaks during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Cami Benanzer speaks during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Allison Holland, left, is recognized for her academic achievements by Principal Kreg Hollenbacher during the Fort Loramie High School commencement on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

Members of the Fort Loramie class of 2024 toss their caps during the Fort Loramie High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Kateri Sherman | Sidney Daily News

