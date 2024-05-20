Photos: Jackson Center held 2024 graduation ceremony

Jackson Center seniors listen to a speaker during the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center seniors turn their tassels at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Jackson Center seniors toss their caps at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

A Jackson Center police cruiser leads the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduate parade on Sunday.

The 2024 Jackson Center High School graduate parade, on Sunday, passes the Elder Theater.

Riley Barhorst gives the Invocation at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Superintendent Bill Reichert welcomes people to the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

The Jackson Center High School Sensations Choir performs “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Friends and family watch a multi media presentation at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Devan Oen, right, receives outstanding award for best portfolio at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Addie Biedermann gives the Benediction at the 2024 Jackson Center High School graduation ceremony on Sunday.

