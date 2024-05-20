Riverside holds luau for senior citizens Peyton Henry performed at the Senior Citizens Luncheon Luau on Tuesday, May 14.

DEGRAFF — Riverside Local School District held its end of year Senior Citizens Luncheon Luau on Tuesday, May 14.

Peyton Henry, the grandson of Bud Jackson, played his guitar and sang a song for everyone. Some of tje talent show contestants got a chance to perform for the senior citizens. Sheriff Dodds joined and was able to give updates on things going on around the county and answer questions.

Overall this was such an amazing year for students. They love their senior citizens and they love that they get this opportunity to show them how much they mean to Riverside and the community.