SNHU dean’s, president’s lists

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has announced its winter 2024 dean’s list and president’s list. The winter terms run from January to May.

Matthew Glass, of Sidney, was named to the dean’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Abigail Largent, of New Bremen, was named to the president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.