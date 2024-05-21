Chicken sales underway for Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — Bulk chicken sales are running hot with over 10,000 dinners sold. Thanks to long time supporters, employers and those purchasing for the first time, more than 500 coolers have been ordered.

Precision Strip in Minster, Midmark Versailles Campus, Miami Valley Steel in Piqua are among the employers serving World Famous Poultry Days Chicken to their employees.

Poultry Days will deliver chicken within 25 miles of Versailles on June 14. The meal includes a cooler of chicken, sides, drink and cutlery. Have questions or multiple shifts? Contact organizers at [email protected]. Only 100 coolers remain; bulk sales end on June 3.

Each cooler is $190 each and must be purchased in advance of the festival at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Twenty chicken halves are packed in a high-quality heat bag and a styrofoam cooler which can be picked up at the festival or Friday delivery. Sides (chips, applesauce, roll, butter and drink) can be added. Orders can be picked up in Versailles on June 14-16. Schedule pickup when placing the order and collect chicken in a separate drive thru line by presenting a receipt.

The chicken order stands at 39,000. Last year 37,000 dinners were served and Versailles remains home of the World’s Largest Chicken Barbecue.

Individual chicken dinners will be available at the festival. Each dinner costs $11 and comes with chips, applesauce, roll and butter and orange drink. Dinners will be served 3:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

For all chicken related questions, from single dinners, to bulk, to delivery, email [email protected].