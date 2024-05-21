Plant a Row volunteers sought

Local gardeners are invited to Plant a Row for the Hungry in 2024.

The concept is very simple:

1. Plant a row or even a few extra plants in your garden.

2. When the produce is ready, take it to your local food pantry for distribution to people in need in our county.

3. Hungry people have the opportunity to eat fresh, nutritious food.

Plant a Row for the Hungry programs exist across the United States. It is organized locally by the social justice collaborative “Fields of Justice.” Fields of Justice includes individuals and representatives of parish families in the northern part of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Its efforts serve people of all faiths.

Call the food pantry before you drop off the first donation.

Pantries participating in plant a row are:

Jackson Center — Fish Pond Food Pantry, 310 Davis Street; Barb, 937-596-5463.

Sidney — Agape, 209 Brooklyn Avenue, 937-498-4368.

Sidney — Holy Angels Church Soup Kitchen, 119 E. Water Street; Judy, 937-638-2733.

If you know of a food pantry not on this list, feel free to contact the organization directly to inquire about whether it would accept your donations.

Tips for donating to local food pantries are:

If you have a large amount of produce, call in advance to let the food bank know that you are coming.

No rotten produce. If you can’t eat it, pantry clients cannot eat it!

Offer only good quality, freshly-picked produce to food pantries.

Handle fresh fruits and vegetables safely to minimize the risk of foodborne illness.

Don’t mix produce types. Keep each type in separate, clean containers or bags.

Clean as much mud and dirt as possible off of the produce you plan to donate.

Choose produce without mold, spoilage, bruising, or insects.