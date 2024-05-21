VAPPA offers Pit Potatoes at Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — The Pit Potato is BACK! Thanks to VAPPA, the Pit Potato returns to Poultry Days. VAPPA is known for serving fresh squeezed lemonade at the festival but this year, they have a new offering. Bite sized spring potatoes, barbequed over open flame, continuously dipped in that Poultry Days flavor. In fact, they are cooked in the same method as the famous Poultry Days chicken.

The potatoes were served one year as a fundraiser for Hole Field renovations. Poultry Days is the club’s only fundraiser and they have high hopes the potatoes will be a hit. The potatoes will be offered each day of the festival in the same location as lemonade is served, which is near the rides in the concession stand. The club will sell lemonade and potatoes separately or bundle them for a discounted price. While VAPPA is already wondering how far sales of the potatoes might grow, it all starts with the June 14-16 Poultry Days festival.

The Versailles Area Pride & Progress Association (VAPPA) is a not-for-profit civic organization with the goal of improving the quality of life within the village of Versailles. The club’s primary focus has been promoting Versailles through Visit Versailles and events such as Night on the Towne and more recently taking over leadership of the Mothers on Main event.

Membership is open to anyone wishing to help improve the quality of life in the community. The club offers monthly lunch meetings with an opportunity to network and stay informed. While attendance is encouraged it is not required which allows members to participate at a level that fits their schedules. If you are new to Versailles, it’s a great way to meet people. If you aren’t new to Versailles, it’s a way to stay connected. For everyone finding themselves working from home it’s a great way to get out.

Meetings frequently include hosting speakers, including local leaders and others such as The Light Foundation, Downtown Tipp City Partnership, Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure (GOBA), county commissioners, and other elected officials. The group also offers behind the scenes visits to learn more about our community. The trips have included Weavers Eggs, The Winery at Versailles, the new Airport Terminal, PepCon’s Quary and many more.