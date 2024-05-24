HOUSTON — With the conclusion of the 2023-24 school year, members of the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education is already planning for the upcoming school year.

During the Monday, May 20, board meeting, numerous personnel items were approved by the board.

Alaina Mohler was hired as an elementary school teacher for the new school year. Lexi Schmiesing was hired as an intervention specialist. Nicki Miller was hired as a fulltime custodian with bus certification effective July 1. Rhonda Ritter will be a new cafeteria cook for the school year. Corryna Rutter-Wisen was employed as a floating substitute/educational aide for the school year. Jenni Paulus was hired as the PAWS coordinator, retroactive for the 2023-24 school year.

Scott Bayless and Sandy Heitkamp were hired as summer school teachers. Karen Hardin and Holly Heitman were hired as summer custodians on an as-needed basis.

The board accepted the resignations of Karissa Allen, assistant varsity volleyball coach; Nicki Miller bus driver; Amanda Jolly, junior high cheer coach; and Tammy Vondenhuevel, varsity softball coach.

Supplemental one-year contracts were awarded to Karissa Allen, head volleyball coach; Josh Masters, assistant volleyball coach; Alaina Mohler, junior varsity volleyball coach; Caleb Fledderjohann, varsity boys basketball; Zach Freeling, assistant varsity boys basketball; Steve Mowery, junior varsity boys basketball; Brian Crim, freshman boys basketball; Zach Barlage, seventh-grade boys basketball; Caleb Fledderjohann, elementary boys basketball; Brian Gillespie, varsity girls basketball; Kyle Borchers, assistant varsity girls basketball; Grant Dray, junior varsity girls basketball; Madison Curtner, eighth-grade girls basketball; Taylor Maxwell, seventh-grade girls basketball; Brian Gillespie, elementary girls basketball; Brooke Duncum, Varsity Cheer;;ctor; Emily Barga, pep band director; Stephanie Merickel, high school Student Council; Katy Koverman, elementary Student Council; Cara Kellersmith, elementary Student Council; Scott Bayless, Academia adviser; Jenni Paulus, LPDC Representative; Jenni Paulus, Power of the Pen, grade 7; Janet McClurg, Power of the Pen, grade 8; Andrea Wintrow, Just Write, grades 11-12; Emilee Tannyhill, Just Write, grades 9-10; Tina Mertz, Junior Class adviser; Gina Maier, Junior Class adviser; Cara Kellersmith, Environmental Awareness Club adviser; Janet McClurg, Performing Arts Club adviser; Danielle Poeppelman ,Phillip Abbott Honor Society adviser; Deanna Chappie, Spanish Circle; Samantha Stephens, elementary musical; Glenn Brown, weight room supervisor; Scott Bayless, weight room supervisor; Zach Barlage, weight room supervisor; Tina Mertz, faculty manager; Jenni Paulus, PAWS coordinator; Glenn Brown, promotions/communications tech; Marie Poeppelman, Washington DC coordinator; Scott Bayless, Washington DC supervisor; Tina Mertz, Washington DC supervisor; and Stephanie Merickel, National Honor Society adviser.

Donations were approved by the board: $600 from an anonymous donor for the Joe Maier Memorial; $1,784.92 from the Sidney Moose Lodge for the Athletic Department; and $2,041 from Steve Knouff for the Music Department.

The board approved summer camps and overnight out-of-state trips for students for Youth Volleyball, high school volleyball, youth boys basketball, youth girls basketball; FFA Camp and FCCLA National Conference.

The board also:

• Approved the updated certified substitute list provided by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center.

• Approved three unpaid days of absence without approved leave for classified staff member Sherri Sargeant.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with Sinclair Community College for College Credit Plus services.

• Approved the agreement for professional services with Freytag & Associates for the facilitation of the pavement improvement project.

• Approved Wagner Paving as the lowest bidder for the pavement improvement project for a base bid of $108,550.

• Approved NEOLA polices.

• Went into executive session to

consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges against the employee official, licensee, or student unless the employee, official, licensee, or student requests a public hearing.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. in the Media Center