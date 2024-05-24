Museum open houses set

WAPAKONETA — Many of Auglaize County’s historical societies and museums will continue the tradition of 4th Sunday Open Houses in 2024, with numerous sites open for tours every fourth Sunday of the month from 1 to 4 p.m., through October. The first fourth Sunday is this weekend, on May 26.

The following sites will participate in Sunday’s countywide open house:

• ACHS’ Wapakoneta Museum, 206 W. Main St., Wapakoneta;

• Cridersville Historical Society, 111 W. Sugar St., Cridersville;

• New Bremen Historic Association’s Luelleman House, 120 N. Main St., New Bremen (1-3 p.m.); and

NBHA’s Pape House, 236 North Main Street, New Bremen (1-3 p.m.);

• New Knoxville Historical Society, 107 E. German St., New Knoxville;

• Uniopolis Historical Society, East Ohio Street (State Route 67), Uniopolis.

• Minster Historical Society Museum, 112 W. Fourth St., is not open on Sunday, but will be open on Tuesday, May 28.

States Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber,” We hope that many local residents will stop by and visit these sites on Sunday, making an afternoon of learning more about our county’s. We especially appreciate the collaboration of many of our village historical societies in making history more readily available to our residents and guests alike.” The countywide Open House will also include heritage tourism banners on display at each museum site.