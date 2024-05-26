Photos: Thirty-five graduate during Russia’s 2024 graduation ceremony

Russia graduates toss their caps during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Thirty-five students graduated during the school’s 87th commencement. Seven valedictorians, one salutatorian and the class president spoke during the ceremony.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduate Kori Goubeaux accepts her valedictorian plaque from superintendent Steve Rose during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Goubeaux plans to attend Bowling Green State University.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia valedictorian Eva Goubeaux speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Goubeaux plans to attend Rhodes State College.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia High School graduate Ben Rinderle, right, shakes hands while in the receiving line following the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia salutatorian Sophia Vallandingham speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Vallandingham plans to attend Bowling Green State University.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia senior Brayden Monnin accepts his diploma from principal Janel Slonkosky during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Monnin plans to attend Bowling Green State University.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduate Alexandria Gaerke hugs her brother Jayden Gaerke while in the receiving line following the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. Gaerke plans to attend University of Cincinnati.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduate Levi Delaet shakes hands with principal Janel Slonkosky before the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Delaet is pursuing employment.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia valedictorian Victoria Sherman poses for a photo with her diploma, scholarship award plaque and valedictorian plaque while her friend Sophia Waeseh takes a photo following the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. Sherman plans to attend Bowling Green State University.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduate Carly Supinger accepts a rose from Russia junior Josie Bergman during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Supinger plans to attend Wright State University.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduate Madison Rose accepts her diploma from principal Janel Slonkosky during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Rose plans to attend Wright State University.
Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News
Russia graduates watch as valedictorian Jaela Shappie speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Shappie plans to attend Ohio State University.