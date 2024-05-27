Jackson Center pool getting ready to open for summer

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center is getting its pool ready for the upcoming season.

Pool passes are now available at the Village Office, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. When the pool opens May 31, passes can be purchased there.

Season passes are $50 for those ages 3-64 years old. Those under 3 years old and those over 65 years old are free. For single admission tickets, it will by $5 a day for those ages 3-64 years old. Those under 3 years old and those over 65 years old are free.

There are no family passes this year. If interested in having a pool party, visit the village’s website (https://www.jacksoncenter.com/reservations-rentals) for the proper forms and requirements to host one.

The pool hours will be, weather permitting, from 12 to 7 p.m. in May and June, 12 to 8 p.m. in July and from 12 to 8 p.m. in August. If there is a pool party, a sign will be posted and the hours will be 12 to 5 p.m.

A new addition has been made to the pool this year: a duck named Wally. Wally will be at the big slide this year to measure swimmers to insure only those 52” tall (and completed the swimming proficiency test) can use it.

Those under will not be allowed to use the big slide this year. Also, only one person is allowed down at a time. Kids are not allowed to sit on parents’ laps anymore for safety. For younger swimmers, slides for them will be available at the Splashpad.