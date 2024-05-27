Photos: Anna Memorial Day Services held at Anna High School

Chaplin Bob Wyen, right, of McCartyville, burns three pieces of paper with the names of Anna/Botkins Heiland American Legion Post 446 members who had passed away as Master of Ceremony Jim Koppin speaks. The burning of names was part of a commemoration of the dead ceremony held during the Legion's Memorial Day services on Monday. The three members remembered are Stuart Woehler, Wesley Keifer and Jim Fitzgerald. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jon Egbert, of Anna, removes an Anna American Legion cap from the top of three rifles during a commemoration of the dead ceremony for members of the legion that had passed away. The commemoration was held during the Heiland American Legion Memorial Day Services on Monday. The three members remembered are Stuart Woehler, Wesley Keifer and Jim Fitzgerald. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.
Anna Chief of Police Darrin Goudy salutes while the National Anthem is played during the Heiland American Legion Memorial Day Services on Monday. Darrin served in the U.S. Air Force from 1986-90. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.
Rev. Ed Rinehart, right, gives the invocation as Master of Ceremony Jim Koppin listens during the Heiland American Legion Memorial Day Services on Monday. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.
The Anna High School Chorus performs while directed by Jenna Drees during the Heiland American Legion Memorial Day Services on Monday. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.
The Heiland American Legion color guard leads people outside Anna High School during the Anna American Legion Memorial Day Services on Monday. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.
