Photos: Anna Memorial Day Services held at Anna High School

Chaplin Bob Wyen, right, of McCartyville, burns three pieces of paper with the names of Anna/Botkins Heiland American Legion Post 446 members who had passed away as Master of Ceremony Jim Koppin speaks. The burning of names was part of a commemoration of the dead ceremony held during the Legion's Memorial Day services on Monday. The three members remembered are Stuart Woehler, Wesley Keifer and Jim Fitzgerald. The event was held in the Anna High School Milliette Auditorium before moving out to the front of the school.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News