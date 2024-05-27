Photos: Lehman Catholic High School holds 2024 graduation ceremony

Graduates toss their caps at the end of Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ryan Fitchpatrick, left, talks with Lena Grise, as they wait in line before the start of Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Daria Lee, left, adjusts the tassel of Mara O’Leary as they wait in line before the start of Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Rev. Aaron Hess gives the invocation during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Salutatorian Katie McFarland speaks during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Seth Kennedy, left, receives his diploma from chair Randy Sever during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Connor Stephenson, left, walks away after receiving his diploma from president Christopher Knight during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Leah Zimmerman walks after receiving her diploma during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lehman Catholic High School graduates turn their tassels during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Being recognized for their academic achievements are, left to right, Donovan O’Leary, Valerie Jo Rindler and Emilee VanSkiver. The three were recognized during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Valedictorian Ryan Fitchpatrick speaks during Lehman Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Schlater Family Gymnasium.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
