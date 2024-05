Guest speaker U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus, speaks during a Memorial Day service on Monday at the Courthouse Square. Carey is a U.S. Army veteran. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Veterans salute the flag as a Memorial Day service is held on Monday at the Courthouse Square. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News U.S. Air Force veteran and Post #217 Chaplain James Moorman gives an opening prayer while Veterans Services officer Chris North holds his microphone. Moorman was taking part in a Memorial Day service on Monday at Graceland Cemetery. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

