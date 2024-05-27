Photos: Minster hosts 2024 commencement ceremony

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Alayna Prenger, left, takes an orange carnation from Emily Funk before the start of the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seniors clap after watching a video of superintendent Josh Meyer during the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Seniors listen to principal Austin Kaylor during the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Adam Rindler, left, and Brandon Lickteig walk, on Sunday, towards the Minster Middle School to attend their High School graduation ceremony.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

John Keller eats a chicken nugget while waiting for the 2024 Minster High School commencement to begin on Sunday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Miranda Burke, left, and Emily Thieman dance before the start of the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rachel Wenning adjusts her cap before the start of the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Benedict Baldwin, left, and Charlotte Broughton take part in the processional during the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Salutatorian Hannah Oldiges speaks during the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Valedictorian Jacob Keller speaks during the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bradley Prenger, left, poses for a photo with his aunt, Christa Prenger, before the start of the 2024 Minster High School commencement ceremony on Sunday at the Minster Middle School.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

No posts to display