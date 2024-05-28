The Fort Loramie Education Foundation has awarded the following Class of 2024 recipients scholarships:

• Ben-Med Fund: Allyson Holland, Alexandra Rose.

• Joe & Mary Borchers Memorial: Jada Flint.

• Mike and Mary Jo Barhorst Family Scholarship: JadeAnn Laux.

• Brad Meyer Baseball Memorial: Maverick Grudich.

• John & Victoria Albers Memorial: Jaden Rose.

• John “Coach” Kremer Memorial Scholarship: Kate Ruhenkamp.

• Homer & Mary Lou Bornhorst Family: Ella Boerger.

• Red & Black Scholarship: Hallie Grillot.

• Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk: Cameron Benanzer.

•Richard & Shirley Simon Memorial: Ellen Frilling.

• Ft. Loramie Community Service Club No. 1: Aden Bolin.

• Ft. Loramie Community Service Club #2: Whitney Timmerman.

• Minster Bank: Emma Eilerman.

• The Fort Loramie American Legion Post 355 Scholarship: Rachel Gehret, Maverick Grudich.

• Post 355 Legionnaire, Auxiliary & Sons’ Scholarship: Levi Gephart, Damian Bruns, Jack Holthaus.

• Paul and Veronica Perin Scholarship: Colleen Borchers.

• August “JR” Gaier Memorial Scholarship: Carissa Meyer.

• Leo J. Meyer Memorial Scholarship: Rachel Gehret.

• Ralph W. Eilerman Scholarship: Morgan Pleiman.

• Osgood State Bank Scholarship: Maverick Grudich.

• Urban and Pauline Ratermann Family Scholarship (2): Abigail Siegel, Will Hoying.

• Hugo & Thelma Meyer Memorial Scholarship: Brynn Holland.

• Ted & Anita Barhorst Scholarship: Abigail Siegel.

• Thomas E. Schafer Scholarship: Makenna Snider.

• Boyer Financial Group: Senior Scholar Female: Ashley Hess.

• Boyer Financial Group: Senior Scholar Male: No Applicants.

• DW Vanderhorst Memorial Scholarship (3: $2000): Ava Stewart, Will Holland, Colleen Boerger.

• DW Vanderhorst Memorial Scholarship (3: $1000): Ashlynn Eilerman, Carlie Goubeaux, Morgan Pleiman.

• John Gephart “G5” Memorial: Brock McCumber.

• Veronica Perin Presas Scholarship: Summer Hoying.

• Nidec Scholarship: Grant Poeppelman.

• Community Foundation Recipients

• Thomas E Schafer Skills Scholarship: Owen DeLoye.

• Ratermann Insurance Agency Scholarship: Ella Boerger.

Fort Loramie Education Foundation is a broad based, non-profit community organization whose purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. Its charge is to operate for the benefit of students, former students, and all persons seeking education whose parents have been or who presently are taxpayers in or residents of Fort Loramie School District.

The current officers and directors of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation are: President: Ty Salisbury, Vice President: Rachel Barhorst, Treasurer: Melissa Bertke, Secretary: Jamie Borchers, Directors: Julia Moore, Nichole Bertke, Sam Young. School Superintendent: Dan Holland, Director, School Board Representatives: Lisa Ruhenkamp, Vern Siegel.

Please contact an officer or director of the foundation if you have any questions or comments about establishing a scholarship or making a donation.