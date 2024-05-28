Out of the past: May 28

125 Years ago

May 28, 1899

Opening of Riverside Park at Quincy will be held tomorrow. The park has been greatly improved and is a model pleasure grounds for a day’s outing, with a large bowling alley, row boats, swings, great toboggan slide, bathing, etc. Train leaves at 8:12 a.m., returns at 6:10 p.m. Rates, party of 10 or more 40 cents each round trip.

——-

The annual commencement of the Turtle Creek township schools will be held at Cole’s Chapel on June 7th.

100 Years ago

May 28, 1924

At a meeting of local businessmen held at the rooms of the Retail Merchants Association in the Kah building, preliminary arrangements were made for the corner stone laying at the Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home to be held June 12. The program will be taken care of by the Kiwanis club and the merchants’ association.

——-

The three-story knitting mill building on West Poplar street was sold at public auction yesterday to George Reinisch at his bid of $16,200. Mr. Reinisch expects to remodel the interior of the building and move his tin store into the structure.

——-

The county commissioners have sold the old iron bridge across the canal at Newport to the Ohio Scrap and Metal Co., of Piqua, at its bid of $27.50. Purchaser is to remove the bridge at own expense.

75 Years ago

May 28, 1949

Sidney school district voters will be asked to approve a bond issue at the November election to provide for new school buildings in the Second, Third and Fourth wards, and remodeling of First ward, Port Jefferson and Maplewood structures. Only approximate figures were available at the meeting of the board. The preliminary figure was set at $967,500.

——-

First steps in a campaign to enact bicycle and motorbike regulations in Sidney were taken during a discussion in Mayor Patton’s office last evening.

——-

A Dads of Veterans of Foreign Wars post will be organized in Sidney in a meeting this week in VFW rooms in the Monumental building. Ferris Elliott and E.W. Moon are in charge.

50 Years ago

May 28, 1974

A Japanese festival at Emerson Elementary School provided Lori Fogt with her first taste of Oriental cooking, sampled appropriately with chopsticks. The food was prepared by the teacher, Mrs. Kathryn Shafer, but was not a tremendous hit with Lori.

——-

“After I lost my husband in 1953, I knew I had to build a whole new life for myself.” That determined spirit characterizes the life of Gladys Foster, Orange Elementary school teacher, retiring after 28 years in the classroom.

——-

Fort Loramie – Edward Gutfreund, a Roman Catholic deacon to be ordained to the priesthood next spring, will begin an assignment at St. Michael’s Church in mid-June. He is a talented musician who has helped to introduce folk music of a modern day and age in the tradition- steeped mass.

25 Years ago

May 28, 1999

JACKSON CENTER – Five girls are vying for the crown of Jackson Center Community Days queen. The pageant is at 7:30 p.m. June 4 in the Jackson Center High School auditorium. The candidates will be judged in street dress and evening gown. They will perform a talent and answer two questions, one more serious and the other light-hearted. Reigning Jackson Center Community Days Queen Misty Ricker will crown the new queen as well as entertain during the pageant. The Hi Los, a quartet from the Shelby County Sweet Adelines, also will perform

——-

PIQUA – Junior Ben York of Russia was named an Upper Valley Joint Vocational School’s Student of the Quarter for the fourth nine- week grading period. According to Carol Baer, JVS Supervisor/Communications, an Electrical Trades I major, was selected from a group of 12 finalists for the fourth-quarter honors. York is the son of Stephen and Bonnie York of Russia. Nominations for Student of the Quarter can be made by any teacher, counselor, or administrator. Students’ attendance, citizenship, leadership and effort are rated. In addition, the students’ academic and program instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

