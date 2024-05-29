Digging into Medicare: Help programs

DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents a 3.0 credit hour ethics continuing education workshop from 1-4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, online via Zoom.

The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by June 7. More information and the registration form is available at, https://info4seniors.org/events/medicare-extra-help-fraud-scams-CEU or by emailing [email protected].

The continuing education presenters are:

• Lisa Dalga, MBA, an outreach specialist at the Ohio Senior Medicare Patrol, housed inside Pro Seniors. Dalga provides counseling to beneficiaries whose medical identity has been compromised, fallen victim to a scam or suspected Medicare fraud or abuse, and provides outreach and education.

• Nikki Klingel, who works as a low-income outreach specialist for the Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Plan (OSHIIP). She provides free, unbiased Medicare information and counseling services.

When thinking about Medicare, there can be so much information that it feels overwhelming. This presentation will provide those in the aging industry with the knowledge needed to help any Medicare-eligible individual understand what options and resources are available to them. Join the Ohio senior health insurance information plan and senior Medicare patrol to dig into extra help programs, Medicare savings programs, Medicare fraud, abuse and scams. After this workshop, attendees will be able to not only understand the programs themselves but also know where to direct individuals for additional resources.

The Ohio Board of Nursing accepts events approved for counselors and social workers for continuing nursing education.

The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.