Out of the past: May 29

125 Years ago

May 29, 1899

Twelve barrels of 10-year old rye whiskey were received by William Shine yesterday from the Old Lyndhurst distillery in New Jersey, the oldest distillery in this country.

——-

Dr. C.H. Conner, of the Conner and Conner institution of Osteopathy, Bellefontaine, will open a branch office at Mrs. McSweeny’s private boarding house here.

100 Years ago

May 29, 2974

While Judge J.D. Barnes was attending the picture show at the Majestic theatre last evening his Franklin automobile was stolen from the curb where it had been parked. Police were notified and about 11:30 p.m. the machine was found along the Dixie highway about a mile south of Sidney without any gasoline.

——-

Dr. G.F. Martin, health commissioner, and Dr. M.F. Hussey left this morning for Cleveland to attend the Ohio State Medical Association sessions. Dr. Martin is the delegate from the Shelby county society, while Dr. Hussey is the counselor for the eight- county district.

75 Years ago

May 29, 1949

A thrilling and yet equally terrifying and ghastly eye-witness account of the atom bomb tests at Bikini was given members of the Sidney Kiwanis and Rotary clubs by Wayne Guthrie, Indianapolis newspaper-man, when he spoke at a joint meeting of the clubs at the Hotel Wagner yesterday noon.

——-

Mrs. Chalmer Stocker was elected president of the Alpha Gamma chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority, when members met last evening in the city building. Mrs. Freeman Cromer was named vice president; Miss Marjorie Brown, treasurer; Mrs. Wilson Lochard, recording secretary; and Mrs. Leo Ovenden, corresponding secretary.

50 Years ago

May 29, 1974

Residents will soon have an additional source of well water. Work has begun on drilling a well at the Sidney Roadside Park, off County 25-A South. A former well at the park was closed in September, after it was found to be contaminated by a high bacteria county

——-

The Town & Country 4-H Club activities are underway for the year with programs to feature Miss Ingela Hageman, exchange student from Sweden, talking to the club

about her native land; Ernst Schmidt, former German submarine commander, relating his experiences during World War II; and Jerry Tangeman using visual aides to explain woodworking projects and how they are judged.

25 Years ago

May 29, 1999

The regular meeting of the gateway Grandmother’s Club was held on May 14 at the Sidney Holiday Inn. Maxine Pence provided as well as serving as hostess. Sue Pellman gave deviations, read from Judges 17: 6 and related the message there in to modern life. She also said a special prayer. Roll call revealed that 11 members were present and their interests and activities were varied. Pence reported that Esther Cramer was unable to present because of arthritic disabilities. The wonder box was won by Janell York Margorie Roach will host the next meeting on June 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Holiday Inn. There were no readings but several humorous stories were told

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.