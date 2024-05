Jason Spradlin, left to right, cooks hotdogs and hamburgers while Mike Monnin and Jeremy Unverferth, all of Russia, talk. The three were tailgating before the start of Russia’s Division IV baseball regional semifinal against Galion Northmor on Thursday at Princeton High School in Cincinnati. The Raiders won 6-2 and advanced to a regional final, which is scheduled to be played Friday. If victorious, Russia will earn a state berth for a third consecutive year.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News