AES Ohio announces budget billing change for customers

AES Ohio has announced a major change to its billing system that will impact customers, including those with budget billing.

Later this year, AES Ohio will upgrade its 25-year-old billing system, which will cause some things to change with customer accounts, including account numbers. The company says the update will make accounts more user-friendly for account and payment management and will have additional options for starting and stopping service.

Households that use budget billing will have their settle up balance due or credit displayed in the June statement. Customers will be contacted by the utility company by phone, email, mail and social media to make sure they know the settle up date is before the balance due. A message will also appear on monthly bills.

Since the change is “limited notice,” budget billing customers will get to stay on the plan and not be charged late fees.

“We considered many factors when making the decision for an early settle up, including the increased usage during the summer cooling season,” AES Ohio said in a news release. “The increased usage in the summer months would have likely resulted in much higher settle up amounts for most budget bill customers.”

For more information, contact the company at 1-800-433-8500.