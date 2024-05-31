Fairlawn students selected for honor choir

Middleton Jenkins Sparks Wagner Osborne

SIDNEY — Five Fairlawn Local Schools students have been selected for an honor choir.

The OCDA Treble Honor Choir is an advanced choral experience for 150 of Ohio’s best unchanged voices in grades 4-8 (current school year).

This year’s event is a one-day activity taking place on June 26. The ensemble will have a full day of learning a variety of music to perform during the OCDA Professional Development Conference. The combination of the children and the teaching of guest conductor and composer Robyn Lana, who will create an experience these young singers will remember for years to come. The concert will be held at Capital University for family and music teachers from across Ohio.

Fairlawn students selected for the choir were Brooklyn Jenkinson, daughter of Jeremy and Jacquelyn Jenkinson, Hannah Wagner, daughter of Brian and Abby Wagner, Amelia Middleton, daughter of Seth and Britnie Middleton, Kaylee Orsborne, daughter of Jason and April Orsborne, and Hailey Sparks, daughter of Bob and Jami Baker.