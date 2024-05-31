Out of the past: May 31

125 Years ago

May 31, 1899

The Central Union Telephone Company began work on a new telephone line from this city to several towns in the county today. The line will connect Sidney with the towns of Jackson Center, Anna, McCartyville, and Botkins.

——-

G.H. Boyce, who has been in Sidney the past few days with headquarters at T.F. Shawn’s livery stable, buying horses for the Vermont Marble Co., at Proctor, Vt., will ship a car of 18 horses tomorrow.

100 Years ago

May 31, 1924

Secretary of State Brown today authorized the incorporation of the Kuck Insurance Service company of Sidney with a capitalization of $500. Incorporators are E.R. Kuck, H.E. Bennett, Ruth Bennett, Mary J. Bennett, and W.J. Emmons.

——-

There are 360 ten-watt clear lamps used with a running border, coupled with a flasher which flashes the name of the company intermittently.

——-

A cablegram was received today from C.A. Sexauer and Paul Monroe, dated May 14, advising that they had just arrived in Cherbourg, France.

75 Years ago

May 31, 1949

Persons using the stamp vending machine in the lobby of the Sidney post office were requested today by Postmaster William Swonger to refrain from placing one-cent coins in the device. Swonger noted that instructions on the machine point out that a nickel will purchase five one- cent stamps. The use of pennies jams the machine.

50 Years ago

May 31, 1974

Expansion of the Sidney Aluminum facility on Michigan street by expenditure of $1 million was announced by Robert J. Hodge, vice president of Eastern Operations for Consolidated Metco which purchased the local aluminum foundry and took over Jan. 2.

——-

Fifteen year-old Archie Tygart of 511 Linden Street, Sidney, recently caught a large carp while fishing in the Miami River from the Baltimore & Ohio Bridge at the south edge of the city. Tygart was using nightcrawlers as bait when he landed the 18-pound, 27- inch lunker

25 Years ago

May 31, 1999

Dr. John E. Beigel has been named to the Wilson Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. He was named Wednesday night during the regular meeting. Beigel was elected to a three-year term on the board effective May 1. He replaces Scott Hinsch of Sidney, who has taken a position in Troy. Beigel is an optometrist with Primary Eyecare Associates in Sidney. He and his wife, Lisa, reside in Sidney and have two children

——-

The Sidney Wal-Mart presented $2,500 to the local West Ohio Development Council to be used for promoting west-central Ohio development activities. This represents a two-year commitment to stimulate community growth and development in Sidney and Shelby County. “Wal-Mart is proud to make this contribution as a commitment to helping improve the economy in the Sidney and Shelby County area,” said Greg Franks, Wal-Mart manager. “Our associates believe in the community and we are excited to have the opportunity to make a difference in the future growth of Sidney and surrounding villages.”

