Photo: Sidney Water Park opens for the season Saturday

Madison O’Leary, left to right, Kavin Wiley and Owen Hershberger listen as recreational specialist Jennie Rogers, all of Sidney, talks about how to use a sno-cone machine. Rogers was giving the group concession stand training on Friday at the Sidney Water Park. The water park will open on Saturday for the season and will be open through Aug. 11. Water park hours are from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday 1 to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday. Daily passes are $5 and season passes are $37. For more information, visit SidneyOH.com.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News