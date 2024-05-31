Shelby County eligible for new program

COLUMBUS — Eleven counties, in Shelby County, will be served by a new universal nurse home visiting program, Family Connects, and their partner organizations. This program will begin this summer with the goal of serving 4,000 families.

Family Connects will offer all new families within the geographic areas selected a nurse home visit around three weeks after the family brings their baby home.

“Family Connects will allow Ohio to offer support to every new mom and family right after they come home with their new baby, to answer questions or address concerns they may have, as well as connect them to any clinical or community support they need,” Governor Mike DeWine said in a news release. “Similar programs have a proven track record of reducing infant mortality.

“In places where these programs have been implemented, rates of child protective services investigations have decreased by 44 percent, and mothers showed a 30 percent drop in postpartum depression and a 50 percent reduction in emergency room visits.”

The visits will begin in the summer with the goal of serving approximately 4,000 new families within a year of beginning the program.

A collaborative of Greene County Public Health, Darke County General Health District, Fayette County Public Health and Sidney-Shelby County Health Department will offer visits to families in Darke, Fayette, Greene and Shelby counties.

“We currently have a home visiting program that is funded through local grants. The program will be state funded and help us enhance the services that we are already providing,” Shelby County Health Commissioner Erica Lentz said.

During their hospital stay, families will be offered the opportunity to schedule a visit.