Sidney announces 2023 Firefighter of the Year

SIDNEY — The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services announced on Thursday that Derek Stitzel was selected as the 2023 Firefighter of the Year.

Stitzel has served the City of Sidney since 2016. A news release from the city said he has demonstrated dedication and professionalism over the past eight years.

Stitzel holds certifications as a FF/EMT-Paramedic, EMS Instructor, Fire Instructor, Live Fire Instructor, and Fire Safety Inspector. He is also a certified IAAI Investigator and Evidence Collection Technician, handling high-profile cases with state and federal agencies.

Each year, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services acknowledges an individual for exceptional performance through the Firefighter of the Year award, which is part of its awards program. Nominations are made by peers and evaluated by a committee based on the following criteria:

• Consistent top-level performance of routine duties.

• Cooperative attitude with fellow firefighters and supervisors.

• High proficiency in emergency incident operations as a team member and individually.

• Positive representation of the department to the public, both on and off duty.

• Initiative in enhancing departmental services.

Stitzel actively contributes to training, serves as a volunteer tactical paramedic with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and is a New Choices Domestic Violence Shelter board member. Additionally, he has served as a member of the executive board of IAFF Local 912 and is a member of several department committees.

The news release announcing his selection said his exceptional performance and caring demeanor has been recognized numerous times, including his involvement in various high-profile incidents and community initiatives. It described him as a valuable asset to the department and the community, embodying dedication and compassion in his work.