Sidney man sentenced to 11 months in prison

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for domestic violence, theft, forgery and drugs, among other charges.

Adrian M. Franklin, 42, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with four days of jail credit granted, on one count attempted domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. Franklin was indicted on two counts domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for causing physical harm to a son and a female victim with whom he was cohabitating after a previous conviction of assault. One count was dismissed.

Josh R. Roe, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with eight days of jail credit granted, on one count theft, a fifth degree felony, two counts forgery, a fifth degree felony, and one count attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Roe must successfully complete the program at Hope Valley Recovery, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must pay restitution in an amount of $2,431. Roe was indicted on one count theft, a fifth degree felony, four counts forgery, a fifth degree felony, and one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for stealing funds from the personal account of a deceased owner with a value between $1,000 and $7,500, forging the signature of a deceased person on a check for the purpose of defrauding the deceased person’s estate, and failure to report to a final pretrial hearing. Two counts were dismissed.

Natasha Lee Seitz, 36, of Sidney, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail, and 11 months in prison, concurrent, with 335 days of jail credit granted, on one count violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction and one count attempted failure to appear. Seitz was convicted on one count attempted forgery, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony, for forging the signature of another on the victim’s personal paycheck, and for failure to report to a status conference after being released on her own recognizance.

Damian L. Williams, 53, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Williams must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must successfully complete mental health counseling as determined by probation. Williams was indicted on one count theft, a fifth degree felony, for knowingly stealing a credit card from a minor child victim.

Kayleigh J. Honeycutt, 34, of Celina, was sentenced to five years community control, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count attempted failure to appear, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Honeycutt must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Honeycutt was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, baggies, spoon, syringe and q-tips for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs, and for failure to appear to a sentencing hearing after being released on her own recognizance. Two counts were dismissed.

Jasper J. Miller, 37, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years community control, with 29 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs. Additionally, Miller must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Miller was indicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Aldo J. Vicuna, 43, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to five years community control on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Vicuna must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling. Vicuna was indicted on two counts possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana exceeding 40 kilograms and hashish in a liquid form, between 200 and 400 grams, and containers and bags. Two counts were dismissed.

William C. Chupurdy, 31, of Sidney, was sentenced to community control not to exceed five years, with no days of jail credit granted, on two counts petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Chupurdy must maintain employment, must successfully complete Thinking for a Change/Decision Points, and must pay restitution in the amount of $6,885.20. Chupurdy was indicted on three counts theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing cash paid for services without services being rendered. One count was dismissed.

Tariq F.E.H. Vining, 26, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to eight months in prison, with 67 days of jail credit granted, on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Vining was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a folded piece of paper and fanny pack used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs. One count was dismissed.

Mikaila R. Johnston, aka Mikailia Rae Johnston, 28, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months and 11 months in prison, concurrent, with 143 days of jail credit granted, after violating terms and conditions of her community control sanction. Johnston was convicted on one count aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.