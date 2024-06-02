SCARF hosts fundraiser party for ‘Batman’

Batman looks at his custom cookies during his 10th birthday party. SCARF celebrated Batman’s birthday on Saturday at the Shelby County Animal Shelter where he lives permanently. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Chastity Crowder, right, hands a cat named Batman to Soreyn Bollheimer and his mom, Sierra Hecht, both of Houston, as they celebrated Batman’s 10th birthday party. SCARF celebrated Batman’s birthday on Saturday at the Shelby County Animal Shelter where he lives permanently. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Shelby County Animal Shelter’s ambassador, a black cat named Batman, celebrated his 10th birthday with a party on Saturday. Guests brought gifts for Batman and the other shelter cats, including items like a cat water fountain, treats and cat food.

Staff members said Batman rules the shelter as he roams throughout the day. He greets visitors and volunteers, and is good at helping determine if a new dog is good with cats. Batman is also really good with other cats, especially kittens. Batman especially loves to be petted by visitors, volunteers and staff while he lounges in his bed on the front desk.

Tiffany Hall described the shelter as warm and welcoming. Hall came to support the shelter and SCARF, the 501c3 organization that functions to support the shelter. SCARF volunteers, including Scarfie the mascot, attended the party to greet other visitors as guests shared stories about their rescue pets with each other.

Julie Ehemann, Shelby County Commissioner and SCARF president, said that SCARF is always trying to find ways to be part of the community to spread the word about the shelter and ways people can be involved. She also praised the staff at the shelter, saying, “We are lucky to have the wonderful staff we have.”

Barb Smedley and Bill Gay volunteer at the shelter every couple of weeks, both by walking dogs and socializing with the cats. This was their first time to volunteer for SCARF — they both said they plan to be more involved with SCARF events in the future.

Dominique Christman, SCARF secretary, said, “We are always hoping to have people come and adopt.” During the party, two dogs were adopted into their forever homes. One of the adopted dogs had been at the shelter for 79 days prior to adoption.

The Shelby County Animal Shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. The shelter is always looking for volunteers as well as donations of pet items such as food. Find SCARF on Facebook to learn more about upcoming fundraisers, including Bombshell Ink Tattoo Fundraiser, Bourbon Tasting and Seafood Dinner, Buffalo Wild Wings Fundraiser and many parades throughout the summer.