Grand jury issues indictments for strangulation, other charges

By Kimberly Pistone

The Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for strangulation, violating a protection order, theft, and drugs, among other charges, on Thursday.

Mykah A. Barker, 18, of Sidney, was indicted on one count strangulation, a third-degree felony, and one count assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, for choking an adult female victim with his hands around her neck and punching her in the face.

Curtis C. Viney, 61, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, for being at the protected party’s address, having a prior conviction under this statute.

Robert E. Gibson, 50, of Dayton, was indicted on one count theft, a fifth-degree felony, and one count theft, a first-degree misdemeanor, for stealing from Lowe’s in an amount exceeding $1,000 and an amount of $841.96.

Clark A. Nelson Greer, 34, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, operating his vehicle in excess of 110 mph, running a red light, crossing over the center line, weaving through traffic, and passing vehicles on the right-hand side emergency lane.

Curtis J. Stuever, 33, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on five counts of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, for knowingly breaking sprinkler heads inside the jail.

Jeremiah D. Purk, 45, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, for stealing a 2022 GMC U-Haul van beyond the scope of the rental agreement.

Rebecca J. Watson, 53, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, and baggies.

Curtis L. Watson, Jr., 48, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for methamphetamine, cocaine, and baggies.

Erin S. Gadd, 45, at large, was indicted on one count failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, for failure to report to a change of plea hearing after being released on her own recognizance.

Jalen D. McMillian, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, one count tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tolls, a fifth-degree felony, for amphetamine, putting an amphetamine pill inside the door lock of the law enforcement cruiser to hide the substance and impair its availability as evidence, and a baggie.

James R. Cornett, 48, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, for marijuana, when the amount equals or exceeds 1,000 grams, but is less than 5,000 grams.

Keith C. Mullins, 43, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for marijuana, when the amount equals or exceeds 200 grams but is less than 1,000 grams.