Out of the past: June 3

125 Years

June 3, 1899

As Will and Cecil Ginn, W.T. Rauch and D. Smith were enroute to Houston from Versailles yesterday on a hand car, the car jumped the track. Will Ginn was badly hurt, the car passing over both of his feet.

——-

The 12th annual commencement of the Orange township public schools was held in Valentine’s grove, near Kirkwood, yesterday. The crowd was the largest ever to be present at these exercises, estimated at over 3,000 in the grove. Rev. J.A. Patterson, of this city, delivered the address.

——-

The fire company at Wynant Newport has purchased land enough of Eugene Pilliod to build a fire house and a dance hall.

100 Years

June 3, 1924

Among the more than 1,100 candidates for degrees at the 47th annual commencement at Ohio State University are three Sidney residents: Ivan E. Masser, master of science; Samuel B. Richeson, college of dentistry; and Ralph L. Boyer, bachelor of mechanical engineering.

——-

City council last evening instructed the city solicitor to prepare legislation ordering the Western Ohio railroad to repair the streets along its right-of-way within 30 days, or the city will have the repairs made and assess the expense against the property.

75 Years

June 3, 1949

With the regular school year nearing its close, the Sidney High school band will make its final appearance at a twilight concert at Julia Lamb field Monday evening. Seniors to be recognized on that occasion are Roy Bull, Bill Dunnavant, Jerry Hayes, Melvin Lantz, John Laws, Bill Mentges, Paul Monroe, Frank Neville, Dick Scheiber, Dick Snyder, Dick Von Meyer, and senior majorettes, Ruth Ann Earl and Shirley Shaffer.

——-

Wheeler’s super-market will inaugurate a new feature in connection with its coffee shop and market. Drive-in service will be available for the first time starting this evening at 8 o’clock.

——-

Five Shelby county vocational agriculture students will be awarded the state farmer degree at the Future Farmers of America convention in Columbus this weekend. From Fort Loramie are Edward Hoying, Carl Boerger, and Vernon Hilgefort. From Houston are George William Jones, and Robert L. Roeth. Henry Horstman is instructor at Fort Loramie and George Winkle at Houston.

50 Years

June 3, 1974

The Sidney Board of Education last night decided that a request from the fair board move the Shelby County race track further into school grounds was out of the question and “very undesirable.”

——-

Lehman Principal Rev. Eugene Vonderhaar has accepted the first-place trophy for baseball from Three Rivers Conference president Frank Focht. Lehman tied Versailles and Indian Lake for the TRC title but won a coin toss for the original trophy.

25 Years

June 3, 1999

The Hardin-Houston Board of Education met in a special meeting on Thursday, May 26. The board awarded the construction contract for the greenhouse construction to Miami & Erie Contractors, Inc. at a cost of $143,700.

——-

PHOTO – Fort Loramie’s Jared Hoying takes a swing at a pitch in action Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Hoying, playing for the Texas Rangers, ultimately walked in his only at-bat of the night against the Indians.

——-

PHOTO – Cornelius Sharpe, 6, of Sidney, son of Bobby and Shauna Sharpe, gets an award for cheerfulness from his kindergarten teacher Nikki Coberly, of Sidney, during the Christian Academy Schools Kindergarten graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 31.

