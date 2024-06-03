Photos: Jackson Center hosts 2024 Community Days

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers impersonators perform during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Annabelle Jones rides a pony during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Kayden Imman climbs a tricky rope ladder during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Adrianna Avila slides down the “fun slide” ride during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. Avila was there with her grandmother Vicky Stonrock.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Fill My Cup Coffee Cafe’s float cruises in the Jackson Center Community Days parade on Sunday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

The Shelby County Republican Party float rides during the Jackson Center Community Days parade on Sunday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Department sergeant Nick Northcut, right, fixes a pork sandwich with help from Ross Ludwig during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Jackson Center’s High School band marches during the Jackson Center Community Days parade on Sunday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

The Dodge Father dodgeball team poses for a photo as a train runs through the background during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Barrett Starr gets hug and cuddles from mother Abbey Starr during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday.

John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

