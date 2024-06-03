Community Newsletter Photos: Jackson Center hosts 2024 Community Days Sidney Daily News - June 3, 2024 0 Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers impersonators perform during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Annabelle Jones rides a pony during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Kayden Imman climbs a tricky rope ladder during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Adrianna Avila slides down the “fun slide” ride during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. Avila was there with her grandmother Vicky Stonrock. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Fill My Cup Coffee Cafe’s float cruises in the Jackson Center Community Days parade on Sunday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The Shelby County Republican Party float rides during the Jackson Center Community Days parade on Sunday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center Volunteer Fire Department sergeant Nick Northcut, right, fixes a pork sandwich with help from Ross Ludwig during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News John Hemp | Sidney Daily News John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s High School band marches during the Jackson Center Community Days parade on Sunday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News John Hemp | Sidney Daily News The Dodge Father dodgeball team poses for a photo as a train runs through the background during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Barrett Starr gets hug and cuddles from mother Abbey Starr during Jackson Center Community Days on Saturday. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News John Hemp | Sidney Daily News