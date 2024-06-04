Edison State Child Development Center receives 5-Star Step Up To Quality rating

PIQUA — During a recent verification visit, the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) granted Edison State Community College’s Child Development Center a 5-star Step Up To Quality (SUTQ) rating.

The five-star quality rating and improvement system recognizes learning and development programs that exceed the health and safety regulations of preschool and school-age child care licensing. SUTQ standards are based on those nationally identified to improve outcomes for children. All programs licensed with ODE can participate.

“We’re thrilled and honored to receive the 5-star Step Up To Quality rating,” said Holly Short, Edison State director of the Early Childhood Development Center. “This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of early childhood education and care. We’re dedicated to fostering a nurturing and enriching environment where every child can thrive.”

The Edison State Child Development Center is a developmental program of care and education for children three years of age through kindergarten. The program is open to the children of local communities, as well as children of Edison State students, faculty, and staff. Its goal is to provide engaging and developmentally appropriate activities that promote the social, emotional, physical, cognitive, and creative growth of children. The program observes a staff/child ratio of one teacher for every eight children.

Visit www.edisonohio.edu/Child-Development-Center for more information about Edison State’s Child Development Center.