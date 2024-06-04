Humphrey receives Juris Doctorate

Ian Humphrey

TOLEDO — Ian Humphrey, of Toledo, graduated cum laude from the University of Toledo College of Law on Sunday, May 5. He received his Juris Doctorate degree.

Humphrey, son of Michael and Lori Humphrey, of Sidney, had previously received his undergraduate degree in Finance and Business Management from the University of Toledo. He graduated magna cum laude.

He will be taking the bar exam July 30 in Wilmington, and will be dedicating his summer months to study for the bar. He had an internship last summer wt the Federal Courthouse in Toledo with Judge Knepp.

He was named to the dean’s list in the fall 2023 and the spring 2024. He had the highest ranking in Trial Practice. while at the University of Toledo, he was a member of the Student Bar Association and was a Class Representative.