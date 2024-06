Allianna Mathis, left to right, of Houston, and Raelyn Jones, are taught how to tread water by instructor Nicolle Marchus, both of Sidney, during a YMCA Water Safety Week class on Tuesday at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. The classes are designed to teach children basic safety skills when in water. About 250 children are participating in the classes this year.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News