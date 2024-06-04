Shelby County Libraries events planned for June

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

Many events are planned in June at Shelby County Libraries.

All month long at Amos Memorial Public Library in Sidney will be Cryptids On The Go. Anyone interested can check out six available cryptids to take an adventure with you. You will compete on your cryptid’s team to earn points and prizes.

In the teen room at Amos Library, there will be a compass paracord bracelet take and make craft, available while supplies last. Every Thursday, there will be a Teen Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.

This Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon and every Thursday after from 10 to 11 a.m. in the children’s room, there will be Read To A Dog (Lola the Goldendoodle).

Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Anna Community Library, there will be senior cards every Wednesday.

Botkins Community Library started its annual summer coloring contest for the month on Monday. Anyone interested can stop in to pick up the coloring page selected for your age group.

Fort Loramie Community Library also started a coloring contest for the month on Monday. IT will be a bookmark coloring page. The winner will receive a prize in their age group and have their bookmark designed distributed to all locations.

At all locations, the summer reading program will continue all month long. The program is open to anyone with a Shelby County Libraries card. It is divided into three groups; children, teen, and adult. Each participant will receive a punch card at the time of signing up to count your progress.

Also at all locations is the puzzle exchange program. The puzzle exchange program is when you get to swap a complete puzzle for another complete puzzle.

For the entire week of June 3 to the 8, Amos Library will have an I Spy game in the teen room. In the children’s room, there will be a name-that-scent game to win a silly prize. At Russia Community Library, there be will have a drop-in craft while supplies last, a guessing jar and Word of the Week. Jackson Center Memorial Community Library will have sensory bin, tabletop coloring, I Spy, a guessing game and take home crafts. Fort Loramie Library will be having a guessing jar and a game of Real or Myth. Similar to Myth or Fact, this is when they post statements and you guess if they are real or a myth. Botkins Library will have I Spy and a game of Myth or Fact, both themed after Smokey The Bear.

On Tuesday, Fort Loramie Library will have a drop in bug magnet craft available while supplies last. At Amos Library, from 11 a.m. to noon, Biblo Jones and the Book Crusade adventure game will take place in the Community Room. On the lower level at 2 p.m., teens in grades 7 through 12 will be taught how to make fire from items in their bag and how to purify water with rocks through STEM Survival Courses. Registration is required.

On Wednesday, there will be a Mother Goose Story time at Tawawa Park’s Geib Pavilion from 10:30 to 11 a.m. After that, there will be a birthday party for Smokey The Bear. Smokey will be encouraging kids to take the Smokey Bear pledge and join his summer reading challenge. Also, Angie Mentges will be holding a storytime with her therapy dog Bryndle. Botkins Library will be hosting a build a fort program from noon to 1 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required to make the library provide enough building supplies and walking smores.

On Thursday at Amos Library on the lower level at 2 p.m., teens in grades seven through 12 will be taught how to make fire from items in their bag and how to purify water with rocks through STEM Survival Courses. Registration is required.

On Friday, the Brunker Nature Center will be at Russia Library to teach a variety of nature-related topics. The event is open to kids’ grades 1 through 5 at 10 a.m., and those pre-k and kindergarten at 11 a.m. Mark Berman, aka “The Bugman,” will be sharing his knowledge of bugs while allowing the kids to hold his crawly friends at Anna Elementary School from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and again at Amos Library from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fort Loramie Library will be hosting a birthday party for Smokey The Bear. Smokey will be encouraging kids to take the Smokey Bear pledge and join his summer reading challenge. Jackson Center Library will be playing host to a pack of Alpacas from 11 a.m. to noon.

For the entire week of June 10 to the 15, Amos Library will have a car tire guessing jar in the teen room. In the children’s room, there will be a die-cast model car race with special treats handed out whether you win or lose. At Russia Library there will be a drop-in craft while supplies last, a guessing jar, and Word of the Week. Jackson Center Library will have sensory bin, tabletop coloring, I Spy, a guessing game and take home crafts. Fort Loramie Library will be having I Spy and a new round of Real or Myth. Botkins Library will have I Spy and a Myth or Fact game, both themed around adventures in a car.

On June 10, Anna Library will be teaching snap circuits from 2 to 3 p.m. for grades four through eight. Jackson Center Library will have VR vacations for kids in grades seven through 12 at 1 p.m. Interested participants can bring smartphones to use one of the library’s VR headsets to experience a guided tour of a destination you’ve always wanted to see. Registration is required to participate. At Amos Library, on the children’s room stage, they will be showing A Goofy Movie while making Powerlines glasses. The movie is G rated despite its target audience being 10-14 years old.

On June 11, take an imaginary road trip at Amos Library in the community room at 11 a.m. The Makerspace at Amos Library will be making personalized aprons for Fathers’ Day. It will be $8 per apron, with a limit of two per person. Registration is required, with appointments being set every 30 minutes from 4 to 7 p.m. From 2 to 3 p.m., take a nature walk with Amanda Hurley from Shelby County Soil and Water Conservation District through Anna Community Park. Fort Loramie Library will have a drop in vacation journal craft available while supplies last.

On June 12, there will be a Mother Goose Story time at Green Tree Park from 10:30 to 11 a.m. After that, there will be a special speedy storytime with Ms. April. Botkins Library will have VR vacations for kids in grades seven through 12 at 12 p.m. Bring your smartphone to use one of the library’s VR headsets to experience a guided tour of a destination you’ve always wanted to see. Registration is required to participate. This day will be the last day at the Makerspace in Amos Library to make a personalized apron for Father’s Day. It will be $8 per apron, with a limit of two per person. Registration is required, with appointments being set every 30 minutes from 4 to 7 p.m.

On June 14 Mark Berman, aka “The Bugman,” will be sharing his knowledge of bugs while allowing the kids to hold his crawly friends at Russia Library from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and again at Fort Loramie Elementary Gym from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Jackson Center Library will be hosting a birthday party for Smokey The Bear. Smokey will be encouraging kids to take the Smokey Bear pledge and join his summer reading challenge. At Amos Library, they will be having an interactive showing of Cars at 6 p.m. Though it is rated G, there are some scenes of rude and irreverent humor. Also at Amos Library, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be a date night scavenger hunt. Couples can participate in The Great Library Hunt or a silly game of Library Double Dog Dare. Refreshments and childcare will be available. Space is limited, so registration is required.

On June 15, Anna Library will be closed because of Anna Homecoming. At Fort Loramie Library, they will have cartoons and crafts for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., while supplies last. They will be showing A Goofy Movie. The movie is G rated despite its target audience being 10-14 years old.

For the entire week of June 17 to the 22, Amos Library will have a bus and trains I Spy game in the teen room and in the children’s room. At Russia Library, there will be a drop-in craft while supplies last, a guessing jar, and Word of the Week. Jackson Center Library will have sensory bin, tabletop coloring, I Spy, a guessing game and take home crafts. Fort Loramie Library will be having a guessing jar and a new round of Real or Myth. Botkins Library will have I Spy and a Myth or Fact game, both themed around adventures on a train.

On June 17, Anna Library will have VR vacations for kids in grades seven through 12 at 1 p.m. Bring your smartphone to use one of the library’s VR headsets to experience a guided tour of a destination you’ve always wanted to see. Registration is required to participate. At Amos Library, on the children’s room stage, they will be showing Tomorrowland while making themed craft. The movie is PG for sci-fi action violence, thematic elements, and strong language.

On June 18, Amos Library will be playing Roller Coaster Tycoon in the community room at 11 a.m. On the lower level at 2 p.m., teens in grades seven through 12 will be taught how to make simple machines in the wilderness through STEM Survival Courses. Registration is required. Fort Loramie will be having a Lego Drop-In Day at 4 p.m. All creations will be on display for a month. At Anna Library at 2 p.m., Angie Mentges will be holding a storytime with her therapy dog Bryndle. She will be reading “All You Need Is Love” by Emma Clark.

On June 19, at 7:30 a.m., the Shelby County Libraries’ Board Of Trustees will meet in the boardroom on the mezzanine. From 10:30 to 11 a.m., there will be a Mother Goose Story time at Orbinson Park. After that, there will be a special train-themed storytime. Amos Library will have VR vacations for kids in grades seven through 12 at 2 pm. Bring your smartphone to use one of the library’s VR headsets to experience a guided tour of a destination you’ve always wanted to see. Registration is required to participate.

On June 20 at Amos Library at the lower level at 2 p.m., teens in grades seven through 12 will be taught how to make simple machines in the wilderness through STEM Survival Courses. Registration is required. At 6 p.m. also on the Lower Level, the Books And Brews club will meet to discuss “The House in the Pines” by Ana Reyes. Readers 18 and over are welcomed to attend the event.

On June 21 Mark Berman, aka “The Bugman” will be sharing his knowledge of bugs while allowing the kids to hold his crawly friends at Jackson Center School Cafeteria from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and again at Botkins School Cafetorium from 2:30 to 4 p.m. There will be a Living on Another Planet event hosted by the Armstrong Air and Space Museum at Russia Library at 10 a.m. and at Fort Loramie Library at 12:30 p.m. Kids will experiment with tools needed to live on an alien planet while building their own base. In the community room at Amos Library, Jenna Gold will be teaching kids in grades three through six how to properly buff and polish nails. Registration is required to participate.

For the entire week of June 24 to the 29, Amos Library will have a goldfish guessing jar in the teen room and a riverboat rations guessing jar in the children’s room. At Russia Library, they will have a drop-in craft while supplies last, a guessing jar, and Word of the Week. Jackson Center Library will have sensory bin, tabletop coloring, I Spy, a guessing game and take home crafts. Fort Loramie Library will be having I Spy and a new round of Real or Myth. Botkins Library will have I Spy and a Myth or Fact game, both themed around adventures on the waters.

On June 24, Magician Capt. Rick will take kids of all ages onto a high seas adventure full of tricks and illusions on his magical, imaginary ship. The Captain Rick’s High Seas Adventure Show will set sail from Amos Library at 11 a.m., Anna Library at 2 p.m., and Botkins Library at 6 p.m. Russia Library will have VR vacations for kids’ grades seven through 12 at 1 p.m. Bring your smartphone to use one of the library’s VR headsets to experience a guided tour of a destination you’ve always wanted to see. Registration is required to participate.

On June 25 at Amos Library, on the children’s room stage, they will be showing Jungle Cruise while doing a boat craft. The movie is rated PG-13 because of adventure violence, kissing scenes, and strong language. Anna Library will have a scavenger hunt and game day for grades pre-k to six at 2 p.m. Fort Loramie Library will have a drop in seahorse craft available while supplies last. At Botkins Library at 2:30 p.m., Angie Mentges will be holding a storytime with her therapy dog Bryndle. She will be reading “All You Need Is Love” by Emma Clark. At 6 p.m. at Jackson Center Library there will be a stuffed animal sleepover. Kids of all ages are encouraged to wear their PJs and bring their second favorite stuffed toy to the library for a special storytime, snack, and craft. At 6:30 p.m., you will tuck in your stuffed friend for the night. You can pick them up on Friday morning.

On June 26, Magician Capt. Rick will take kids of all ages onto a high seas adventure full of tricks and illusions on his magical, imaginary ship. The Captain Rick’s High Seas Adventure Show will set sail from Jackson Center Library at 9:30 a.m., Fort Loramie Library at 11 a.m., and Russia Library at 2 p.m.

From 10:30 to 11 a.m. there will be a Mother Goose Story time at Heritage Park. After that, there will be a special seaworthy storytime with swashbuckling swag distributed. Fort Loramie Library will have VR vacations for kids in grades seven through 12 at 12 p.m. Bring your smartphone to use one of the library’s VR headsets to experience a guided tour of a destination you’ve always wanted to see. Registration is required to participate.

On June 28, Jackson Center Library will be hosting the Glen Helen Raptor Show at 11 a.m. Fort Loramie will be showing Marcel the Shell with Shoes On at 1 p.m. The movie is rated PG because of suggested and thematic elements. Russia Library will be holding a Hexbug event. A hexbug is a battery-powered, micro-robotic creature that vibrates to move. Participants will be divided into teams of two to three in the same age bracket. They will make a maze for their hexbug to move through. Grades one through two will go at 9 a.m., three to four will go at 10 a.m., and five through six will go at 11 a.m. Registration is required to participate in the event.