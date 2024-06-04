Vendor permits issued in April, May

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following vendor permits were issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office in April and May.

• Strategic Dining Services LLC, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney, food service contractors.

• Sharon Brusnwick, 617 Broadway Ave., Sidney, dba Bruns- Wix, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

• Ohio HVAC Outlet LLC, 22666 Lefevre Road., Maplewood, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores).

• Buckeye Custom Designs LLC, 306 E. South St., Botkins, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

• Nicole Sarver- Ludwig, 614 Greenbriar Ct., Sidney, dba La More Wondering Angel, other direct selling establishments.

• Billing Home Design Co LLC, 515 E. Main, Anna, furniture stores.

• Billing Home Design Co LLC, 208 Timber Trail, Anna, Tile and Terrazzo Contractors.

• RKM Gems & Creatiions LLC, 1481 Wenger Road, Anna, gift stores.

• Sigil777 LLC, 16487 St. Rt. 274, Botkins, other personal care services.

• Grand Lake Building Co, 16550 E. Shelby Road., New Bremen, commercial building construction.

• Valvoline LLC, 2410 Michigan St. Sidney, dba Valvoline Instant Oil Change 040295, automotive oil change and lubrication shops.

• Get on Git Farm LLC, 17384 Lock Two Road, Botkins, cosmetics/beauty supplies stores.

• D & J Pressure Washing, 307 S. Second St., Anna, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

• Russia Mulch LLC, 3240 Miller Road., Russia, other farm product raw material merchant wholesalers.

• Sparkly Chicken, 502 S. Main St., Jackson Center, other miscellaneous manufacturing.