Vendor permits issued in April, May

Staff Reports
-
0

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following vendor permits were issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office in April and May.

Strategic Dining Services LLC, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney, food service contractors.

Sharon Brusnwick, 617 Broadway Ave., Sidney, dba Bruns- Wix, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

Ohio HVAC Outlet LLC, 22666 Lefevre Road., Maplewood, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores).

Buckeye Custom Designs LLC, 306 E. South St., Botkins, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

Nicole Sarver- Ludwig, 614 Greenbriar Ct., Sidney, dba La More Wondering Angel, other direct selling establishments.

Billing Home Design Co LLC, 515 E. Main, Anna, furniture stores.

Billing Home Design Co LLC, 208 Timber Trail, Anna, Tile and Terrazzo Contractors.

RKM Gems & Creatiions LLC, 1481 Wenger Road, Anna, gift stores.

Sigil777 LLC, 16487 St. Rt. 274, Botkins, other personal care services.

Grand Lake Building Co, 16550 E. Shelby Road., New Bremen, commercial building construction.

Valvoline LLC, 2410 Michigan St. Sidney, dba Valvoline Instant Oil Change 040295, automotive oil change and lubrication shops.

Get on Git Farm LLC, 17384 Lock Two Road, Botkins, cosmetics/beauty supplies stores.

D & J Pressure Washing, 307 S. Second St., Anna, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

Russia Mulch LLC, 3240 Miller Road., Russia, other farm product raw material merchant wholesalers.

Sparkly Chicken, 502 S. Main St., Jackson Center, other miscellaneous manufacturing.

