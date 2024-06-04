Vendor permits issued in April, May

SIDNEY — The following vendor permits were issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office in April and May.
• Strategic Dining Services LLC, 3003 Cisco Road, Sidney, food service contractors.
• Sharon Brusnwick, 617 Broadway Ave., Sidney, dba Bruns- Wix, other miscellaneous manufacturing.
• Ohio HVAC Outlet LLC, 22666 Lefevre Road., Maplewood, all other miscellaneous store retailers (except tobacco stores).
• Buckeye Custom Designs LLC, 306 E. South St., Botkins, other miscellaneous manufacturing.
• Nicole Sarver- Ludwig, 614 Greenbriar Ct., Sidney, dba La More Wondering Angel, other direct selling establishments.
• Billing Home Design Co LLC, 515 E. Main, Anna, furniture stores.
• Billing Home Design Co LLC, 208 Timber Trail, Anna, Tile and Terrazzo Contractors.
• RKM Gems & Creatiions LLC, 1481 Wenger Road, Anna, gift stores.
• Sigil777 LLC, 16487 St. Rt. 274, Botkins, other personal care services.
• Grand Lake Building Co, 16550 E. Shelby Road., New Bremen, commercial building construction.
• Valvoline LLC, 2410 Michigan St. Sidney, dba Valvoline Instant Oil Change 040295, automotive oil change and lubrication shops.
• Get on Git Farm LLC, 17384 Lock Two Road, Botkins, cosmetics/beauty supplies stores.
• D & J Pressure Washing, 307 S. Second St., Anna, other miscellaneous manufacturing.
• Russia Mulch LLC, 3240 Miller Road., Russia, other farm product raw material merchant wholesalers.
• Sparkly Chicken, 502 S. Main St., Jackson Center, other miscellaneous manufacturing.